Airbnb grows in Maryland as regulation lags

By: Tim Curtis February 27, 2017

Operating in a regulatory gray area, Airbnb grew its business in Maryland last year despite relatively few bookings in one of the state’s major vacation destinations. About 151,000 stays in Maryland were booked through the online room rental service in 2016, bringing more than $25 million to the state’s renters. Airbnb started in 2008 to create an ...

