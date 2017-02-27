Quantcast

No harm, no foul

By: Barry Rosen and Leslie M. Cumber February 27, 2017

The United States Supreme Court barred federal courthouse doors to a wide swath of lawsuits complaining about intangible or ephemeral injuries in its May 2016 decision in Spokeo v. Robins. The ruling is already reverberating through health care litigation, as federal courts have since used the reasoning of Spokeo to reject privacy-related lawsuits brought by ...
