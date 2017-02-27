Brian Corbett | TEDCO

Brian Corbett has joined Maryland Technology Development Corp. (TEDCO) as director of seed investment funds.

Corbett is responsible for the day-to-day operations of its seed investment funds and the management of the portfolio companies.

TEDCO’s Seed Investments exist to support certain types of Maryland companies in their effort to develop and commercialize new technology-based products. Having held senior leadership positions in several venture-backed companies, Brian’s background in financial management, risk mitigation and improving overall business performance has proven tremendously valuable across a variety of verticals.

Corbett holds a MBA in finance and entrepreneurship from St. John’s University and Bachelor of Science in finance from Marist College.

