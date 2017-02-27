Quantcast

Hogan, Facebook and the First Amendment

Governor's decision to delete, block some posts and users spurs debate

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter February 27, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan, who first used social media to propel himself to the State House, now finds himself in another first for the state as a debate simmers over whether he violated the free speech rights of some commenters on his official Facebook page. Cases involving free speech issues on government social media accounts ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo