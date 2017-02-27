Quantcast

Maryland Senate poised to vote on lottery director

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor February 27, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Senate is set to vote on the state's lottery director, more than 21 months after Gov. Larry Hogan appointed him. The Senate is expected to vote Monday night on the appointment of Gordon Medenica. Some senators have expressed confidence in his experience. He was the director of the New York Lottery form 2007 ...

