Uncle of boy killed in Md. over missing cake faces sentencing

HAGERSTOWN — The uncle of a 9-year-old boy who was fatally beaten over a missing piece of birthday cake is heading to court for sentencing in Hagerstown. The hearing Tuesday is for 25-year-old Jacob Barajas, one of three people convicted in the July 2015 death of Jack Garcia. The others are the boy's mother, who allowed the ...