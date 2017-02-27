Quantcast

Historically black colleges lawsuit has cost Md. millions

By: Associated Press February 27, 2017

A long-running dispute involving Maryland's historically black colleges has cost the Maryland Higher Education Commission millions. The Baltimore Sun reports the commission has spent more than $2.2 million defending itself in the lawsuit, according to records provided to the paper under a Public Information Act request. The paper reports that about $925,000 went to law firm ...

