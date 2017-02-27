Quantcast

Man accused of killing Lyon sisters has Va. trial delayed

By: Associated Press February 27, 2017

BEDFORD, Va. — The trial of a man accused of killing Maryland sisters who disappeared more than 40 years ago has been moved from April to September. Lloyd Welch. Jr. was scheduled to go on trial in Virginia on April 18 for murder in the deaths of 12-year-old Sheila Lyon and 10-year-old Katherine Lyon. They were ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo