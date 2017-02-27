Quantcast

Pie Five expands with first BWI location

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2017

Texas-based Pie Five Pizza Co., the fast casual restaurant chain known for customizable pizzas prepared in five minutes or less, will open its first location at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport March 3, company officials said Monday. The restaurant will be located in the the pre-security area in the main terminal, between Concourses B and C. The opening marks the ...

