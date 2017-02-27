Quantcast

State files opening brief in Syed appeal

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 27, 2017

Attorneys for the state filed their opening brief with the Court of Special Appeals on Monday in the fight to reverse a trial judge's decision last year granting a new trial for Adnan Syed. The defense team for Syed, whose first-degree murder conviction was the subject of the first season of the "Serial" podcast, will have 30 days ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo