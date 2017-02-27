Mining our federal research resources

Imagine you are a local technology startup looking to manufacture a tiny air quality sensor that can be incorporated into an iPhone to dramatically improve public health. This is a potential billion-dollar market, but you need access to specialized and expensive semiconductor testing and evaluation labs to scale up the technology.

Large semiconductor manufacturers aren’t located in Maryland, so where do you go? California’s Silicon Valley? New York and its semiconductor cluster in Albany?

N-5 Sensors, a spinoff out of the University of Maryland, College Park, faced this dilemma. It found its solution right at home at the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Gaithersburg-based semiconductor fabrication facilities. NIST has a user facility program that allows private sector companies to use its world-class equipment for a fee.

In an earlier column I mentioned Maryland’s competitive advantage with its research infrastructure. Maryland needs to do a better job of transforming knowledge and innovation into new companies and products in Maryland. We have two research universities ranked in the top 50 globally by U.S. News and World report – Johns Hopkins University and UMD College Park. We also benefit from a strong network of other universities and an impressive statewide system of community colleges.

The state is doing its part with new economic development initiatives coming out of the University System of Maryland, the Hogan administration, the General Assembly, Maryland Department of Commerce, TEDCO, and the Maryland Technology Council.

Importantly, our state is home to the nation’s largest network of federal research and development labs, with over $10 billion of research performed annually by federal labs in Maryland, dwarfing the combined research and development budgets of MIT, Stanford, Berkeley and Harvard.

But we don’t have the full suite of tools to capture this economic activity because federal labs in our region are managed by the federal government itself, reducing flexibility in partnering. Federal labs in Maryland are beginning to overcome obstacles, such as the NIST program or the NIH-Biohealth Innovation entrepreneur-in-residence program demonstrates, but they lack full agency buy-in.

In other parts of the country, private contractors or universities manage federal labs. For example, the Department of Energy’s Sandia Labs in New Mexico has an associated research park with private-sector firms and small-business support fund through its managing partner, Lockheed Martin. NASA’s Joint Propulsion Lab is managed by the California Institute of Technology, ensuring a vibrant connection among academia, industry and the government, while proving the nation important aerospace research.

At the Department of Energy Berkeley Labs in California, managed by the University of California, Cyclotron Road is home for top entrepreneurial researchers to advance technologies until they can succeed beyond the research lab.

Next steps

Recently I was on a panel in DC hosted by the Brookings Institution and the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation that proposed 50 actions the Congress and White House could take to support research and commercialization nationwide. https://itif.org/events/2017/01/11/getting-more-bang-americas-rd-buck-50-ways-administration-and-congress-can

Of particular importance to Maryland is the recommendation to task federal laboratories with a local economic development mission. The Trump administration and Congress should adopt an explicit mission to support the regional economies in which federal labs are located. We need to work with our regional congressional delegations to actualize this recommendation by giving federal labs more management flexibility and helping boost their technology commercialization offices and efforts. We need to create more open federal research campuses and reform conflict of interest laws that unnecessarily inhibit our federal researchers.

As we face uncertain budget times at the state and federal levels, it is all the more imperative to take advantage of the existing federal innovation infrastructure and diversify our economy. Working with our federal, university, industry, and state partners we can ensure federal lab economic development practices nationally are adopted in Maryland for the benefit of the labs themselves and our regional economy.

Brian Darmody is associate vice president for corporate and foundation relations at UMD College Park and a member of the Maryland Technology Council board of directors.