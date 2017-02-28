Alicia Hamilton | The SUCCESS Project

The SUCCESS Project, the 501(c)3 affiliate of the Havre de Grace Housing Authority, announced that Alicia Hamilton has been hired as the full-time program coordinator of the nonprofit. The new position was made possible by a grant from The Dresher Foundation.

In her role as program coordinator, Hamilton will organize, oversee and coordinate fundraising, budgeting and public outreach for The SUCCESS Project. She will also develop, implement and publicize programs that align with the organization’s mission and support its goal to help families in Harford County achieve financial independence and thrive as members of the community.

