Md. attorney disbarred for stealing $55K from client

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer February 28, 2017

Maryland’s highest court disbarred a lawyer after he was convicted of stealing nearly $55,000 in settlement proceeds from a client. The Court of Appeals had previously suspended Philip J. Sweitzer for his 2013 conviction while he filed an appeal. The conviction was upheld by the Court of Special Appeals in May 2015, and the top court ...

