Jason T. Perlioni, chief investment officer of Pritzker Group Asset Management, has been appointed vice president, investments, and chief investment officer of the Johns Hopkins University. He will be responsible for managing more than $6 billion in endowment and other assets for the university and the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

