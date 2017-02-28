Joe Mekulski | KLNB

KLNB , the full-service commercial real estate brokerage, property management and real estate services firm, has hired Joe Mekulski as its newest broker in the Baltimore office of the firm’s retail division.

In his new position at KLNB Retail, Mekulski will assist with both tenant and landlord representation activities throughout the greater Baltimore and Washington metropolitan marketplace. He currently represents a variety of shopping centers throughout the metropolitan area including: Riverside Shopping Center in Harford County, the Shoppes at Highbridge in Bowie, the Shoppes at Bowie Town Center, Glen Burnie Town Center and BWI Gateway, a new development at Baltimore-Washington International Airport, among others.

Prior to joining KLNB, Joe Mekulski was a salesperson at MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate, where he supported national and local accounts and developed new business.

