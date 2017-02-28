Michael Stein | PNC Bank

Michael Stein recently joined PNC Bank as a senior vice president; business banking sales manager.

Stein manages a team of Business Bankers that provide cash flow solutions to small to mid-sized businesses.

He has 27 years of experience in the banking industry and was formerly managing PNC’s Private Client Group in Greater Maryland. He received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Maryland; College Park and an MBA from the University of Baltimore. Active in the community, he volunteers for Young Audiences of Maryland, Maryland Special Olympics and FIDF.

