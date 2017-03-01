ASSOCIATE COUNSEL I
Laurel, Maryland
The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) seeks an Associate Counsel I to perform civil litigation and non-litigation assignments and provide assistance, as needed, to other attorneys in the General Counsel’s Office.
Essential Responsibilities:
• Serves as an attorney in civil litigation and administrative matters involving condemnation, environment, employment, contracts, legislation, public contracting (including small, local and minority business preferences), and other work
• Researches and reviews various legal issues, documents, agreements, and statements
• Prepares pleadings and legal opinions; attends pretrial conferences
• Conducts pretrial investigations and interviews witnesses; represents WSSC in arbitration and mediation proceedings; conducts settlement negotiations
• Argues motions in Federal and state court and conducts jury and non-jury trials
• Provides advice and counsel to WSSC clients, as assigned
• Drafts agreements, leases, sale/purchase contracts, etc., in which WSSC is a party
Qualifications:
• Graduation from an accredited law school
• 4+ years’ professional legal experience in the area of civil practice
• Must be currently admitted to the Maryland Bar and be able to gain admission to the Bars of the Federal and Appellate Courts
• Comprehensive knowledge of the principles of civil procedure, Maryland and Federal rules of evidence, laws and ordinances as well as administrative law practices and pleadings
• Knowledge and experience in environmental law, condemnation law, employment law, personal injury law, public contracting (including small, local and minority business preferences), and civil litigation
• Ability to perform complex legal research using Lexis/Nexis or Westlaw
• Demonstrated knowledge of MD Lawyers’ Rules of Professional Conduct
• Prior government or public sector legal experience preferred
Salary: $85,560 – $130,611
Closing Date: Open Until Filled
To learn more about this vacancy (17-0132) and apply, please visit our Careers page at www.wsscwater.com. EOE/M/D/V