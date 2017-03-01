ASSOCIATE COUNSEL I

Laurel, Maryland

The Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) seeks an Associate Counsel I to perform civil litigation and non-litigation assignments and provide assistance, as needed, to other attorneys in the General Counsel’s Office.

Essential Responsibilities:

• Serves as an attorney in civil litigation and administrative matters involving condemnation, environment, employment, contracts, legislation, public contracting (including small, local and minority business preferences), and other work

• Researches and reviews various legal issues, documents, agreements, and statements

• Prepares pleadings and legal opinions; attends pretrial conferences

• Conducts pretrial investigations and interviews witnesses; represents WSSC in arbitration and mediation proceedings; conducts settlement negotiations

• Argues motions in Federal and state court and conducts jury and non-jury trials

• Provides advice and counsel to WSSC clients, as assigned

• Drafts agreements, leases, sale/purchase contracts, etc., in which WSSC is a party

Qualifications:

• Graduation from an accredited law school

• 4+ years’ professional legal experience in the area of civil practice

• Must be currently admitted to the Maryland Bar and be able to gain admission to the Bars of the Federal and Appellate Courts

• Comprehensive knowledge of the principles of civil procedure, Maryland and Federal rules of evidence, laws and ordinances as well as administrative law practices and pleadings

• Knowledge and experience in environmental law, condemnation law, employment law, personal injury law, public contracting (including small, local and minority business preferences), and civil litigation

• Ability to perform complex legal research using Lexis/Nexis or Westlaw

• Demonstrated knowledge of MD Lawyers’ Rules of Professional Conduct

• Prior government or public sector legal experience preferred

Salary: $85,560 – $130,611

Closing Date: Open Until Filled

To learn more about this vacancy (17-0132) and apply, please visit our Careers page at www.wsscwater.com . EOE/M/D/V