Baltimore’s historic Latrobe Building set for auction

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 1, 2017

Address: 901 N. Charles St., Baltimore Property type: Office Built: 1912 Size: 44,697 square feet Listing price: n/a Contact: Jonathan Beard, senior vice president at CBRE, 410-244-3183; jonathan.beard@cbre.com The historic Latrobe Building in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood is set for auction next month. The 44,697-square-foot property, at 901 N. Charles St., is scheduled for auction through the online platform Ten-X. The auction ...
