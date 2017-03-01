Be part of our new Maryland Lawyers Survey

Calling all Maryland lawyers in private practice!

The Daily Record is launching a new quarterly survey of economic conditions that affect your practice and the overall economy. Participating in the survey will help us offer the legal community valuable insights into the state of the profession in Maryland.

The results of the survey will be shared with our subscribers and in The Daily Record but your identity will be kept confidential. Your honest feedback is critical to the success of our project.

You might have already received an email or two about the survey. If so, please access the survey link through that email.

If you have not received an email about the survey and would like to participate, please fill out your information here and we will email you a link to the survey.

Thanks for your participation and for making The Daily Record Maryland’s trusted source for legal news.