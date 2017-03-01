Quantcast

As Hogan declares state of emergency, opioid death bill draws questions from lawmakers

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 1, 2017

As the Hogan administration provides more money to fight the heroin and opioid crisis in Maryland, legislation to increase penalties for distributing an opioid linked to a fatal overdose drew criticism in the General Assembly as a step backward to drug enforcement policies that have failed before. Gov. Larry Hogan included the legislation in his initiative ...

