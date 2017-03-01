Quantcast

Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals – March 2, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff March 1, 2017

Court of Appeals Torts, Privity equivalent: Where contractor alleged negligence against engineer on government construction project contract, engineer’s motion to dismiss was properly granted because, in the absence of privity, physical injury, or risk of physical injury, a design professional cannot be held liable to a contractor on the same government construction project for purely economic ...

