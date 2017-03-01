Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Lawmakers call Hogan’s criticism of city schools ‘insulting’

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 1, 2017

Two legislators took to social media to offer angry reactions to Gov. Larry Hogan's criticisms of the Baltimore City Schools system, including a $129 million budget deficit.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo