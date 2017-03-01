Quantcast

Md. ex-Secret Service agent pleads guilty to enticing teen girl

By: Associated Press March 1, 2017

MIAMI — An ex-U.S. Secret Service agent has pleaded guilty to enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity. A Department of Justice news release says 38-year-old Lee Robert Moore of Church Hill, Maryland, entered his plea on one count Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Daniel T.K. Hurley. Federal prosecutors say Moore maintained a profile on a ...

