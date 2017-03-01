Quantcast

Md. House gives preliminary approval to paid sick leave

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 1, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland House of Delegates gave preliminary approval to a bill that would require most small businesses to provide paid sick leave to its employees. The bill, similar to one approved by the House last year, passed Wednesday after Republicans attempted to amend the proposal. Some of the Republican-proposed changes would have made House Bill ...

