As ACA repeal nears, Maryland’s hospital payment system up in the air

By: Tim Curtis March 1, 2017

President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night offered some insights into what his plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act might look like, but an important aspect of any reform that would uniquely affect Maryland was nowhere to be found. Maryland’s entire hospital payment system has derived its authority from ...

