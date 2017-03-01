Quantcast

Md. real estate pros: Trump’s address elicits both optimism and doubt

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 1, 2017

President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night provided some commercial real estate professionals reason to be optimistic about the future. Trump reiterated his desire to amp up government spending on defense while seeking to cut other government spending and slash regulations he believes retard economic growth.  Those proposals could be a ...
