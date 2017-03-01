Springwell Senior Living joins LifeBridge Health

Share this: Email

Springwell, a senior living community located in Baltimore’s Mt. Washington neighborhood, has joined LifeBridge Health in a partnership agreement. The first project for the new partners will be this spring when construction will begin at Springwell on a modern state-of-the-art independent living community with 99 additional units, increasing Springwell’s capacity to 235 residences. Springwell already offers ...