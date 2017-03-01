Quantcast

Supreme Court orders new look at Virginia voting district suit

Justices say 11 of 12 state districts require closer scrutiny by lawmakers

By: Bloomberg Greg Stohr March 1, 2017

The U.S. Supreme Court told a lower court Wednesday to reconsider whether Virginia’s Republican lawmakers unconstitutionally drew state legislative districts along racial lines, giving a partial victory to black voters who challenged the voting map. The lower court had upheld 12 challenged state House districts, all designed to have a voting-age population at least 55 percent ...

