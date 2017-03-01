Quantcast

Village Greens of Annapolis fetches $15.65M

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 1, 2017

The 44,617-square-foot Village Greens of Annapolis shopping center has sold for $15.65 million. Village Greens SC LLC purchased the property from Basin Investments LLC. Commercial real estate firm KLNB represented the seller and found the buyer for the property. Andy Stape and Vito Lupo, of the firm’s Washington-based Retail Investment Sales Group, served as exclusive representatives ...
