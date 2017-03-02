Enterprise Homes celebrates Mulberry at Park opening

Enterprise Homes, joined by community leaders including Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt, celebrated the grand opening of Mulberry at Park Apartments in downtown Baltimore Feb. 15. The $22.3 million community provides 68 high-quality, green homes in downtown Baltimore’s Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District.

Mulberry at Park includes 34 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom and seven three-bedroom apartments with average rents at approximately $750. Designed by Marks, Thomas Architects and built by Harkins Builders, Inc., the development complements the historic architecture in the surrounding neighborhood, which has been the focus of substantial investment, including residential, retail, office, hotel, institutional and cultural development activities.

The development meets LEED Silver standards, which bring the improved health, economic and environmental benefits of sustainable construction practices to the families who call Mulberry at Park Apartments home. The building includes water-conserving plumbing fixtures; advanced insulation and air sealing; green roofing; low VOC finishes; and Energy Star windows, HVAC systems, lighting and appliances.

