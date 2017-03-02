Quantcast

Frosh requests ‘safe harbor’ designation for Md. courts, hospitals, schools

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 2, 2017

In response to the Trump administration's strong stance against undocumented immigrants, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh has asked the Department of Homeland Security to designate courts, hospitals and schools in the state as "safe harbors," meaning immigration officers cannot identify nor seize undocumented immigrants in those places. "(My) first priority is the safety of Marylanders who ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo