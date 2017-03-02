Hogan, ‘House of Cards’ star team up against opioid crisis

Doug Stamper struggles with substance abuse on “House of Cards.” Now, Michael Kelly, who plays the president’s chief of staff on the hit Netflix series, has joined Gov. Larry Hogan to help fight the problem.

“As an actor, sometimes I play a character that has to deal with addiction,” Kelly says in a video Hogan tweeted Thursday morning. “But that addiction ends with the word ‘cut.'”

Addressing Maryland’s #opioidcrisis will continue to be a top priority of our administration. #MDDestinationRecovery pic.twitter.com/cJ6qaztNpL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 2, 2017

The video comes a day after Hogan declared a state of emergency to deal with the issue and announced $50 million in new funding over five years to support prevention, recovery and enforcement efforts.

Kelly and Hogan encourage parents to speak with their children about addiction and direct viewers to Maryland’s treatment programs through the Destination Recovery website or by calling 1-800-422-0009.

“Speak to your children before it’s too late,” Hogan says.

“Unlike acting, life doesn’t have second takes,” Kelly adds.