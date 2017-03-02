Irwin R. Kramer | Kramer & Connolly

Irwin R. Kramer, the managing partner in the law firm Kramer & Connolly in Reisterstown, has been appointed to the Maryland Public Broadcasting Commission, the governance board for Maryland Public Television, by Gov. Larry Hogan.

Kramer is a former law professor and continues to publish and lecture nationally on trial advocacy and legal ethics. He founded the Legal Television Network, where he produced features designed to enhance public access to legal information. Kramer has hosted legal programs on C-SPAN, has served as a legal analyst for The Baltimore Sun and appeared regularly as a legal analyst for Sinclair Broadcast Group and its Baltimore flagship stations.

In 2014, The Daily Record honored Mr. Kramer as Innovator of the Year for his contribution to the public’s understanding of legal issues.

Kramer is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association, the Bar Association of the District of Columbia, and bars of several federal courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States.

He earned his undergraduate degree from Towson University, and Juris Doctor from University of Maryland School of Law. Kramer also earned a master of laws degree from Columbia University School of Law and served as vice president of the Columbia Law School Alumni Association of Washington.

