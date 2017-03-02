Jan Holt | Chaney Enterprises

Jan Holt, chief customer officer with construction supply firm Chaney Enterprises, was honored by the Maryland Ready Mix Concrete Association with a “Heavy Hitter” award.

Each year MRMCA members are recognized for their contributions and accomplishments that go above and beyond in helping to advance the use of sustainable concrete.

Additionally, Holt was recognized for her service and efforts serving as MRMCA president during 2015 and 2016 – the first woman to hold the position of MRMCA president.

