Md. marijuana legalization bills provoke debate

ANNAPOLIS – Supporters and detractors alike gathered in Annapolis to testify about two marijuana legalization bills being heard by the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee Thursday afternoon. Sen. Brian Feldman, D-Montgomery, is sponsoring a proposed referendum on an amendment to the state’s constitution and Sen. Richard Madaleno Jr., D-Montgomery, is sponsoring a bill that would legalize marijuana ...