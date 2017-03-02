Police: Md. man said he sold drugs to pay for in vitro fertilization

FREDERICK — A man arrested by Frederick police allegedly said he was selling crack cocaine to help pay for his wife's in vitro fertilization treatments. The Frederick News-Post reports 27-year-old Jarvis Jerome Dorsey and his wife, 28-year-old Brandy Nicole Dorsey, were arrested Thursday when they were pulled over by undercover police officers. At the same time, ...