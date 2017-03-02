Michael Warren | Albright Stonebridge Group

Michael Warren, the managing principal and chief executive of Albright Stonebridge Group, a global strategic advisory and commercial diplomacy firm, has joined the board of directors at Walker & Dunlop as an independent director.

Warren’s election expands the Walker & Dunlop board to eight directors. He has also been appointed to the board’s Nominating Corporate Governance Committee.

Warren is responsible for growth, management, and overall strategic direction at Albright Stonebridge Group. He is currently trustee of the District of Columbia Retirement Board, the District of Columbia’s public pension fund, and serves on the board of trustees of the Commonfund, an institutional investment firm. He is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation.

