Retailer hhgregg to close all 10 Md. stores

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2017

Electronics and appliance retailer hhgregg Inc. announced Thursday it will close all 10 of its retail stores and one distribution facility in Maryland as well as 78 others stores and two other distribution centers nationwide in a move company officials categorized as an effort to get out of unprofitable markets and improve liquidity and profitability. The stores ...

