Social innovation incubator coming to Baltimore

By: Daily Record Staff March 2, 2017

Red Bull is bringing its social entrepreneur incubator program Red Bull Amaphiko Academy to Baltimore Aug. 11-20 at the Eubie Blake Cultural Center in Mt. Vernon, its first U.S. location. The academy consists of a 10-day residential program to connect participants with some of the world’s leading innovators and entrepreneurs. It is followed by an 18-month individually tailored ...

