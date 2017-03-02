Social innovation incubator coming to Baltimore

Share this: Email

Red Bull is bringing its social entrepreneur incubator program Red Bull Amaphiko Academy to Baltimore Aug. 11-20 at the Eubie Blake Cultural Center in Mt. Vernon, its first U.S. location. The academy consists of a 10-day residential program to connect participants with some of the world’s leading innovators and entrepreneurs. It is followed by an 18-month individually tailored ...