CRISTAL USA INC., v. XL SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Contracts -- Insurance coverage -- Prior acts exclusion On May 15, 2007, Millennium Inorganic Chemicals (“Millennium”), a producer of titanium dioxide, was acquired by the National Titanium Dioxide Co. Ltd (“Cristal Arabia”), a Saudi Arabian company. Before completing the acquisition, Cristal Arabia formed Cristal Inorganic Chemicals, Ltd. (“CIC Ltd.”) and Cristal Inorganic Chemical, US Inc. (“CIC ...