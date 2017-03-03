Quantcast

CRISTAL USA INC., v. XL SPECIALTY INSURANCE COMPANY

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2017

Contracts -- Insurance coverage -- Prior acts exclusion On May 15, 2007, Millennium Inorganic Chemicals (“Millennium”), a producer of titanium dioxide, was acquired by the National Titanium Dioxide Co. Ltd (“Cristal Arabia”), a Saudi Arabian company. Before completing the acquisition, Cristal Arabia formed Cristal Inorganic Chemicals, Ltd. (“CIC Ltd.”) and Cristal Inorganic Chemical, US Inc. (“CIC ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo