DARLENE WHITE v. LAUREN M. PARKER, ET AL.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Employment law -- Discriminatory retaliation -- Pretextual defense Appellant, Darlene White, the former Chief Deputy Register of Wills for Anne Arundel County, filed an action in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County against, among others, appellees, the State of Maryland and Lauren M. Parker, the Register of Wills for Anne Arundel County, claiming discriminatory retaliation. ...