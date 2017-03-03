Quantcast

DAVID GERARD PATRICK v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Merger of first-degree assault and robbery David Gerard Patrick, appellant, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and robbery with a dangerous weapon. The Circuit Court for Baltimore County sentenced Patrick to consecutive sentences of 25 years of incarceration for the first-degree assault conviction and 20 years of incarceration for the robbery ...

