Fallston Group director honored with ATHENA Award

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2017

BEL AIR --  Kathy Walsh, director of marketing for Fallston Group, received the ATHENA Leadership Award at the annual ATHENA Leadership Award Breakfast March 3 at the Richlin Ballroom. Paige Boyle, director of marketing and customer relations for Boyle Buick GMC, received the newly established ATHENA Young Professional Leadership Award. The ATHENA Leadership Awards are organized by ...

