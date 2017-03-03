Gerald W. Hart | Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Gerald W. Hart, Ph.D., has been named the Paul and Christine Englund Professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. The professorship, which is the first granted to the Department of Biological Chemistry, recognizes Hart for his groundbreaking discovery on the crosstalk between O-GlcNAc and phosphorylation, which regulates transcription and signaling, and underlies the etiology of diabetes, neurodegenerative disease, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

