Ex-Bar Counsel Grossman to join Eccleston and Wolf

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 3, 2017

After a little over a month of retirement, former Maryland Bar Counsel Glenn M. Grossman has found new employment, this time helping attorneys navigate the grievance process. Grossman will became of counsel at Eccleston and Wolf P.C. in Hanover on Monday and handle ethics and Attorney Grievance Commission matters. “I’ve been familiar with many of the lawyers ...

