JONATHAN BLACK v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Harsher than plea agreement Jonathan Barry Black pled guilty in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County to first-degree murder and the use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence. As part of his plea agreement, Mr. Black was sentenced to life imprisonment with all but ...

