Maryland House passes paid sick leave bill

By: Associated Press Brian Witte March 3, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland House of Delegates has voted to require paid sick leave in Maryland. The House voted 88-51 on Friday for the bill. The Senate is considering a similar bill. The measure would require businesses with more than 15 employees to provide earned paid sick leave. Businesses with 14 or fewer employees would have to ...

