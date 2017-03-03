Quantcast

Md. House of Delegates reprimands Morhaim

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 3, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — A leading voice on the legalized use of marijuana for medical purposes was formally and unanimously reprimanded by the House of Delegates Friday for improper actions related to his work as a consultant for a company seeking a license to grow and process cannabis in Maryland. Del. Dan Morhaim, D-Baltimore County, sat silently as ...

