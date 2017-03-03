Quantcast

NABIEU MAKIEU BOCKARI v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 3, 2017

Criminal procedure -- Jury selection -- Batson challenge A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County convicted the appellant, Nabieu Makieu Bockari, on four counts of sex offense in the third degree. The victim was a female minor. Bockari was sentenced, concurrently on each count, to ten years confinement, with five years suspended. This ...

