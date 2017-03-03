Sean O’Malley, Mike Roenigk and Gary Martin | Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Sean O’Malley, Mike Roenigk and Gary Martin have joined Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as agents.

O’Malley, an experienced real estate professional, has become a sales associate with its Timonium office. He was previously with Century 21 New Millennium as branch manager for the Rockville and Washington offices. A resident of Mays Chapel, he specializes in residential real estate in Baltimore County, most notably in the Lutherville-Timonium area. O’Malley, who once garnered attention by helping 15 different buyers purchase a home in his first six months of doing business, also specializes in relocation and farm/ranch sales.

Roenigk, a real estate professional with more than 16 years of experience in the Anne Arundel County market, has become a sales associate with its Annapolis Plaza office. Roenigk, who was previously with Long and Foster, specializes in short sales, bank REOs, estate and waterfront residential sales. A native of Annapolis and Davidsonville, Roenigk currently resides on the Eastern shore and manages 10 rental properties.

Longtime Baltimore-area real estate agent Martin has become a sales associate in Coldwell Banker’s Fells Point office. Martin, who has been a licensed real estate agent in Maryland for nine years, specializes in working with first-time homebuyers in Baltimore city and the surrounding counties. He previously worked with Long & Foster Real Estate.

Ashley Hess, branch vice president at Coldwell Banker’s Fells Point Office, said she is excited about the addition of Martin to the office.

